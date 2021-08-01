Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Kevin Dotson and Seamus Fagan, CNN

American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.

Florent Manaudou of France took the silver in the event with a time of 21:55, and Brazil's Bruno Fratus won bronze with a time of 21:57.

Dressel then returned to swim the butterfly portion of the men's 4x100-meter medley relay for Team USA, along with Ryan Murphy swimming backstroke, Michael Andrew swimming breaststroke, and Zach Apple swimming freestyle in the anchor position.

The team won gold with a world record time of 3:26.78. Great Britain won the silver medal with a time of 3:27.51, and Italy took the bronze finishing in 3:29.17.

In the men's 1500-meter freestyle, swimmer Robert Finke won the gold medal finishing with a time of 14:39.65. Finke, a surprise gold medalist in the 800-meter freestyle earlier in the Tokyo Games, earns his second gold medal of these Olympics.

Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk won silver with a time of 14:40.66, while Germany's Florian Wellbrock won bronze with a time of 14:40.91.

At the completion of the swimming events, the US stood at 19 gold medals and 52 medals overall during these Olympics.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
A cold front moved through last night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a few light showers and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories