Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Attendee at St. Louis County Council vote to overturn mask mandate tests positive for Covid-19

Attendee at St. Louis County Council vote to overturn mask mandate tests positive for Covid-19

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi and Andy Rose, CNN

A person who attended a St. Louis County Council meeting last week where officials voted to overturn a mask mandate has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Saturday.

"Out of an abundance of caution it is recommended that anyone who attended the council meeting quarantine for the next nine days and monitor their symptoms," the St. Louis health department said Saturday in a news release.

The city and county of St. Louis announced a mask mandate last week that required people five and older to wear masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation following a spike in cases of Covid-19.

The move was met with resistance from both local and state officials.

Missouri's attorney general filed a lawsuit the day the mandate went into effect.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to overturn the mask mandate, which was announced by County Executive Dr. Sam Page the day prior.

It was an attendee of that meeting that tested positive for Covid-19. Most of those who made a public comment at the meeting were in favor of reversing the mask mandate and few wore masks.

Despite the vote, Page said the mask mandate is still in effect until the lawsuit is resolved.

Faisal Khan, acting director of the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health spoke at the meeting to explain the public health rationale behind the mask mandate and later told CNN he faced "racist, xenophobic, and threatening behavior" from the crowd.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front moved through last night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a few light showers and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories