Olympics schedule and events to watch Sunday

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Meg Wagner

The Summer 2020 Olympic Games are underway in Tokyo. If you're watching in the US, here's a look at some of the key events to check out today. Remember: Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Standard Time, but many of the events are replayed in US primetime hours.

Gymnastics: There are several event finals starting at 4 a.m. ET — the men's floor exercise, the women's vault, the men's pommel horse and the women's uneven bars. You can watch them live online, or catch replayed highlights at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Beach volleyball: NBC will cover the women's round of 16 matches live starting at 8 p.m. ET. (Because of the time difference, the event is being played Monday morning in Japan.)

Diving: The women's 3 meter springboard final will air live at 2 a.m. ET on USA. You can also catch replayed highlights on NBC starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennis: Germany's Alexander Zverev will play Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the men's singles final. The match airs at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Badminton: The women's singles gold medal game at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza will be broadcast live starting at 8:40 a.m. ET on NBC Sports.

Here's your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

