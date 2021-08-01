Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Belarusian sprinter says she is being forcibly removed from the Olympics and sent home

Belarusian sprinter says she is being forcibly removed from the Olympics and sent home

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Seb Shukla and Taylor Barnes, CNN

A Belarusian sprinter competing at the Tokyo Olympics released a video on Sunday calling for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to help her avoid being returned to her native country against her will.

Athlete Kristina Timanovskaya said in the short video released on social media: "I was put under pressure and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent. I ask the IOC to intervene."

It appeared online after Timanovskaya was told she will no longer be able to compete for Belarus and that she must return to its capital Minsk immediately, according to Anatol Kotau, of the Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation. The group represents Belarusian athletes repressed by Belarusian authorities.

Kotau, who is in direct contact with Timanovskaya, said that at around 3:00 p.m. local time (2:00 a.m. ET) on Sunday, representatives of the Belarus national team came to the Olympic village and asked her to "pack her belongings as a decision had been made for her to return to Minsk."

Timanovskaya is currently at Haneda International Airport police station, Kotau told CNN by phone. Kotau added that the athlete was scheduled to be on flight TK0199 to Istanbul, departing at 10:50 p.m. Tokyo time.

Kotau said that as soon as Timanovskaya arrived at the airport, she approached a Japanese police officer and said she would like to apply for political asylum.

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee said Sunday that Timanovskaya was withdrawn from the Games due to her "emotional and psychological state."

"According to the doctors' conclusion, due to the emotional and psychological state of the Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, the coaching staff of the national track and field team decided to stop the athlete's performance at the Games of the XXXII Olympics," the committee said in a statement on their Facebook page.

"Therefore, the athlete's application for participation in the qualifying races for the 200 meter and in the 4x400 meter relay has been withdrawn," it added.

In an Instagram post on Friday July 30, Timanovskaya said that she had been included on a list to compete in the 4x400m relay without her consent.

"I would never in my life begin to react so harshly if they would come up to me in advance, explain the situation and find out if I can run 400m and I am ready? But they decided to do everything behind my back despite the fact that I tried to find out this information but was only ignored," she wrote.

The IOC said in a statement to CNN: "The IOC has seen the reports in the media, is looking into the situation and has asked the NOC (National Olympic Committee of Belarus) for clarification."

CNN has reached out to Timanovksaya herself, the Belarusian National Olympic Team and the Belarusian Embassy in Tokyo for more information, but has not received a response.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A cold front moved through last night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a few light showers and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories