Excited for 'House of Gucci'? Here's what to watch to get ready

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 2:31 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The "House of Gucci" trailer is out and the film looks like fire.

Starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, it is based on the true life story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion house.

Driver stars as Gucci and Gaga as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the killing.

And because who doesn't love a true crime narrative as well as the beauty of fashion, here's some of what you can watch to get ready for the forthcoming film:

'Lady Gucci: The Story of Patrizia Reggiani'

Hear the story from Reggiani's own mouth.

This doc featured not only her, but also friends, a co-conspirator, journalists and the detective who helped solve the case.

It's worth it just to see how completely fabulous and unrepentant Reggiani comes across.

"Lady Gucci" is currently streaming on Discovery+.

'Fashion Victim: The Last of the Guccis'

If you are looking for a bit more of the history of the fashion house mixed in with the crime, this is the film for you.

The documentary traces the rise of Gucci, its fall after the murder and the rebirth under new ownership.

It's available on Filmrise.

'The Director: An Evolution in Three Acts'

This one must be included, because while it's not focused on the death of Gucci, it's a great behind-the-scenes take on the fashion.

Produced by James Franco, it focuses on the career of Gucci's former creative director, Frida Giannini.

The film spans 18 months and is both compelling and intimate.

Look for it streaming on Amazon.

Take your time going through these as "House of Gucci" is not scheduled to be released until November 24.

The-CNN-Wire
