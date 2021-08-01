Clear
Lollapalooza cancels DaBaby's performance after homophobic comments

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

More bad news for DaBaby.

The Lollapalooza musical festival canceled the rapper's performance on Sunday after his comments that were widely condemned as homophobic.

At the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25, DaBaby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV. He also spoke crudely about women.

DaBaby defended his comments later on Instagram.

"I wasn't going on a rant. That's called a call to action. That's what that's called, cause I'm a live performer," he said. "I'm the best live performer."

Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa were among the names speaking out to condemn the comments.

Dua Lipa, who collaborated with the rapper on a remix of her song "Levitating," said in a statement on her Instagram stories that she was "surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments."

At least one celebrity has spoken out in support of DaBaby.

"If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth," rapper T.I. said on Instagram about rapper Lil Nas X being openly gay.

Rappers Young Thug and G Herbo will take DaBaby's spots at the festival, Lollapalooza announced.

The festival tweeted that it was "founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love," and that DaBaby's performance was canceled "with that in mind."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
