Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old.

The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said.

Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief and the medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe," and described him as a man who "traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian."

Grant "came to acting later in life and felt enormous pride in sharing culture through movies and public speaking," Carmichael said.

His first acting role was in 1988's "War Party" with Kevin Dillon, according to IMBD. Since then, he has made close to 60 appearances in film and television.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

A cold front moved through last night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a few light showers and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
