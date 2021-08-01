Louisiana man arrested after allegedly killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom, sheriff's office says

A Louisiana man allegedly killed his grandmother before wounding his mother and three other people in multiple incidents in Baton Rouge Sunday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a call reporting domestic violence at around 9 a.m. and found the suspect's grandmother dead when they arrived.

The suspect had stabbed his grandmother and mother, before shooting three people as he tried to steal their vehicles and later pointed his weapon at sheriff's deputies Sunday morning, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told reporters at a news conference, which was posted to Facebook.

His mother is in stable condition in the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect fled the home in his grandmother's car and went to an outdoor shopping center, where police believe he intended to ditch the car and steal another, Gautreaux said.

The sheriff said the man tried to steal two cars, shooting a man in the first and two women in the second, before taking a third vehicle that had been parked with its engine running.

Gautreaux said the shootings took place in front of a medical center, and staff were able to provide care to the victims before emergency services took them to the hospital. They are in stable condition, he said.

Deputies found the suspect a short time later, and he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

"He got out and there was a short foot pursuit. Deputies fired at the subject after he brandished a gun and pointed it towards them. It's unclear at this time whether he fired a shot or not. The deputies fired their weapons at him, striking him twice, Gautreaux said.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital, Gautreaux said.

