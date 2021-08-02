Clear
A California mother died after being shot in front of 6-year-old daughter. Police think it could be a case of mistaken identity

A California mother died after being shot in front of 6-year-old daughter. Police think it could be a case of mistaken identity

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 12:41 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 12:41 AM
By Jenn Selva and Hollie Silverman, CNN

A California mother died after being shot in front of her 6-year-old daughter last week, in what authorities said could be a case of mistaken identity.

Jacqueline Flores, 25, was parked with her daughter in the backseat of her vehicle in Fresno on July 27 when she was shot in the head, according to a news release from Fresno County Police.

The release said Flores' daughter was in the car when her mother was shot.

"Fortunately, the child was not injured, but a bullet did enter the rear window where the child was seated," police said in the release.

Officers and emergency officials performed lifesaving efforts at the scene, and Flores was transferred to a local hospital where she was listed in grave condition. She died three days later, police said in a post on Twitter.

The release said that investigators don't believe that Flores was the intended target.

"This senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity," police said.

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the shooting, encouraging anyone who may have digital evidence, including videos or pictures, to submit them to their online evidence portal for the case.

A cold front moved through on Friday night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
