Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities are investigating after four people died in a California helicopter crash

Authorities are investigating after four people died in a California helicopter crash

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Jenn Selva and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Four people died after a helicopter crashed in California Sunday, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed before 1:15 p.m. PST north of Sacramento, according to a news release from the Colusa County Sheriff Department.

CCSD deputies and fire personnel discovered all victims deceased on the scene, although their cause of death is not yet known and their identities have not been released.

Ian Gregor, spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN the helicopter was a Robinson R66 that crashed in a remote area in Colusa, about 65 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash but the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both investigating the incident.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the crash scene on Monday, according to a statement from Jennifer Gabris, an NTSB spokesperson.

"Once on scene investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft," Gabris told CNN in an email. "Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot's medical records."

"NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation," she added.

A preliminary report will be available from the agency after 15 days and the full investigation will take between 12 to 24 months to complete, according to Gabris.

The Colusa County Sheriffs Office is interviewing people who may have seen the helicopter crash and are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front moved through on Friday night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories