Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A Long Island county's legislature will vote on bill that would allow police to sue protesters and seek damages up to $50,000

A Long Island county's legislature will vote on bill that would allow police to sue protesters and seek damages up to $50,000

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

The Nassau County, New York, legislature will vote on a bill Monday that would allow all first responders, including police officers, to sue protesters and seek damages of up to $50,000.

If the bill passes, first responders would be able to sue individuals they believe harassed, injured, menaced or assaulted them due to their status as a first responder or while they were in uniform. It also would allow officers and first responders to collect compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney's fees.

The County Attorney would serve as a lawyer for first responders, and individuals could be subject to a civil penalty of no more than $25,000 per violation to the "aggrieved" first responder, according to the bill. If the violation occurs during a "riot," the bill states the penalty can go up to $50,000.

In May 2019, the county passed legislation to include first responders under its Human Rights Law, prohibiting discrimination against them.

"Protecting our first responders must always be a top priority, especially in the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," County Spokesperson Christine Geed told CNN in a statement Sunday.

"There is no justification for violence against first responders," bill author and Nassau County Legislator Joshua A. Lafazan told CNN in a statement Sunday, "These bills will add further protections in law to protect Nassau County's first responders, as they protect us."

Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe told CNN she opposes the bill and will vote against it.

She said her concern is, if the bill is legalized, its overly broad range of proposed offenses against officers could have a chilling effect on peaceful protests and the exercise of free speech.

"Human rights laws are designed to protect people who have been historically discriminated against because of unchangeable personal characteristics such as the color of their skin," Bynoe explained.

"No individual who voluntarily chooses a profession should be included in such a framework -- let alone be exempt from proving they were intentionally subjected to a discriminatory act just because they were wearing a uniform at the time of the encounter," she added.

Groups such as the Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability are urging legislators to vote against the bill.

"This bill would hijack the Human Rights Law and penalize 'discrimination' against a police officer more harshly than 'discrimination' against groups that have historically faced persecution and discrimination in our country," a statement issued by the group Friday said. "This misguided legislation ... is a backlash to calls for meaningful police reform, undermines efforts to improve police-community relations, does nothing to improve safety for police officers, and come at the expense of our democracy," the statement continues.

But County Legislator Lafazan said criticism that the bill targets a specific race or political ideology is "outrageous."

"This bill, by protecting our first responders, helps guarantee every citizen's fundamental right to freedom of speech without violence or intimidation," he said.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder echoed Lafazan's sentiments in a statement Sunday, saying, "The protections of our first responders, residents and communities must always be a priority."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front moved through on Friday night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories