Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at Tokyo 2020

Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed.

Biles -- considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.

A tweet from USA Gymnastics on Monday read: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow -- Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!"

The 24-year-old Biles, who won a silver medal as part of the US team's second place finish in the team final, then withdrew from four individual finals at the Tokyo Games -- the all-around individual competition, the vault, the uneven bars and floor.

Biles won four golds in the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tuesday's balance beam will be her last opportunity to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In Biles' absence, her teammate Lee won a stunning gold medal in the women's all-around title ahead of Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in second and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova in third.

Lee's victory extends the USA's run of Olympic gold medals in the event to five. Defending champion Biles watched and cheered on Lee from the stands.

