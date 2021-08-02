Clear
Thea White, voice of Muriel in 'Courage the Cowardly Dog,' dead at 81

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Actress Thea White, best known as the voice of Muriel in the cartoon series "Courage the Cowardly Dog," died on Friday at the age of 81.

White's death was announced by her brother John Zitzner in a Facebook post published Friday.

"My sister recorded this prior to her surgery. She fought. She left us today at 11:05," wrote Zitzner alongside a video of White.

In the video, White asks to be sent photos of the family "frolicking in the ocean" in order to "speed her recovery" from surgery.

In another Facebook post, Zitzner revealed that White was diagnosed with liver cancer "a number of months ago."

She died after developing an infection following surgery, he said.

White was born in Newark, New Jersey on June 16, 1940.

She "was a professional actress most of her life starting on stage professionally in her twenties, was also a librarian, and most recently was a voice-over actor," Zitzner on Facebook. "The family is blown away by her loving friends and fans."

Brad Zitzner, White's nephew, also posted a tribute to his aunt, whom he called Feefer, on Facebook on Sunday.

"Feefer was the greatest cheerleader to me and my family," he wrote.

"I've never met a person who knew you who didn't think you were the greatest person alive," he added. "That lasted even up through your stay in the hospital as I'm told the nurses and doctors also fell in love.

"Courage the Cowardly Dog" ran for 52 episodes from 1999 to 2002. White also voiced Muriel in the 2006 video game "Cartoon Network Racing."

A cold front moved through on Friday night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we will see a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and temperatures in the mid 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
