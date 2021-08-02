Clear
Matt Damon credits his daughter for ending his use of the 'f-slur'

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Thankfully, Matt Damon has a daughter who can school him on what's become taboo.

The "Stillwater" star admitted he just recently stopped using a homophobic slur because he's learned about "changes in modern masculinity."

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You!''" Damon said. "She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

Damon and wife Luciana Barroso are parents to four daughters. Damon did not say which one taught him the lesson.

The story, which Damon shared in the context of talking about evolving language and learning to say less, has sparked an outpouring of reaction on social media.

"I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with," comedian Billy Eichner tweeted.

"Matt Damon just couldn't let Ben Affleck get the attention," wrote another commenter.

A cold front moved through on Friday night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we will see a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and temperatures in the mid 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
