Jason Momoa's 'brother,' Lenny Kravitz, wishes him happy birthday

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The love fest between Lisa Bonet's current husband and former husband continues.

Over the weekend, musician and actor Lenny Kravitz, who was married to Bonet from 1987 to 1993, posted a photo with Jason Momoa, who is currently married to her on Kravitz's Instagram account.

"Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," the caption read. "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

Kravitz shares a daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, with Bonet and Momoa has a son and a daughter, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, with Bonet.

The two men have shared their love for each other before on social media and last year Kravitz talked about their blended family relationship with Men's Health.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz said. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"

