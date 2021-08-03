Clear
How has the pandemic affected America's youth? Share your stories

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:21 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 4:21 AM

For more than a year, young people have watched as America's adults grapple with a once-in-a-century crisis.

So how has the coronavirus pandemic impacted them? Young people haven't had much of a say in how the world addressed the pandemic, but they've borne the brunt of it in many ways.

What was fun in the past -- concerts, spring break, sporting events or just hanging out -- was restricted. And the timeless rites of passage -- bar mitzvahs, quinceaneras, graduations, college tours -- were truncated or abandoned altogether.

As America charts its return to a sense of normalcy, we want to hear about how the pandemic affected you.

What do you think was handled well by the "adult world," and what could have been handled better?

Please tell us your story in the form below. We may follow up on some responses for upcoming stories.

The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
