2 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, and police say they shot gunman

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos and Jason Hanna, CNN

A gunman opened fire at a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility Tuesday morning in Tennessee's capital region, injuring two employees before being shot and wounded by police officers, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the facility in Antioch, a neighborhood of southeastern Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Responding officers found two employees had been shot, and both were taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspected gunman was shot by police, and the suspect also was taken to a hospital, police said.

No names or conditions were immediately released. Police also have not commented about a motive.

SmileDirectClub, a Nashville-based company that makes clear plastic teeth aligners, said "the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site."

"The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities," the company said Tuesday in a Twitter statement.

SmileDirectClub is known primarily for working with dentists and orthodontists to sell clear aligners online as an alternative to traditional braces.

The Antioch neighborhood is about a 12-mile drive southeast of downtown Nashville.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
