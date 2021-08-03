Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jonah Hill debuts body positivity tattoo

Jonah Hill debuts body positivity tattoo

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jonah Hill got some ink to celebrate his love.

The actor, who has written about being the target of body-shaming, this week shared a picture of his body positive tattoo on his verified Instagram account.

Located on his back, the tat reads, "Body Love," and includes a drawing that looks similar to the logo for Body Glove, the water sports apparel company.

Hill, 37, tagged Flat Wave tattoos, which reposted his pic.

"Big thanks to Jonah, Michael and friends," the caption on its post reads. "Was a pleasure to meet you all. Great message and great human."

In 2018, Hill wrote about being body-shamed for his magazine, "Inner Children."

"I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he wrote. "It's only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie Mid90s, that I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories