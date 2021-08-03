Clear
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recreate their first date for 10-year anniversary

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

If there were an award for the cutest anniversary idea, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would win.

The actors went back to the spot where they had their very first date over the weekend, O Ya, a sushi restaurant in Boston.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively wrote on her Instagram Story. "No restaurant means more to us."

She also joked in a caption written on the photo that they were "in much more comfortable shoes" than during their first date a decade ago.

Reynolds posted a pic from the evening on his Instagram with a cheeky caption writing, "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," in reference to him falling in line behind their three daughters.

The couple met while filming the "Green Lantern" in 2010. They married in 2012 and are clearly still going strong.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
