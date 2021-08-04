Clear
Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated.

The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 15,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

"Vanguard recognizes vaccines are the best way to stop the spread of this virus and strongly encourages crew to be vaccinated," Vanguard spokesperson Charles Kurtz said in a statement. "As such, we are offering a vaccine incentive for crew who provide Covid-19 vaccination proof."

Vanguard confirmed the $1,000 figure, first reported by Bloomberg News, and said the incentive is designed to recognize employees who took the time to "protect themselves, each other and our communities by getting vaccinated."

The move comes as several major companies have stepped up their efforts to boost vaccination rates.

Microsoft, Facebook and Google have all announced in recent days vaccine requirements for employees returning to campuses and offices. And Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest food companies, said Tuesday that all office and plant workers must get vaccinated.

Vanguard, which manages more than $7 trillion globally, also joins a slew of other companies that have offered incentives to get a jab — albeit more modest ones.

For instance, Kroger employees will get a one-time payment of $100 if they show proof of vaccination. McDonald's corporate employees are eligible to get up to four hours of paid time off. Vaccinated workers at Bolthouse Farms can receive a $500 bonus.

The-CNN-Wire
The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday, but just a couple degrees warmer although we are still staying relatively cool for this time in August. The air quality is much better today with the haze starting to clear out of the area. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 60s and light winds. There is a slight chance for isolated showers tonight and tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area should stay dry. Dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and then start to climb into the 90s as we head into the weekend.
