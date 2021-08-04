Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lizzo started a rumor she's pregnant with Chris Evans' baby and he loves it

Lizzo started a rumor she's pregnant with Chris Evans' baby and he loves it

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 12:51 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lizzo and Chris Evans are having lots of fun with their very public flirtation.

In her latest move, the singer posted a TikTok pretending to be pregnant with Captain America's baby.

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," she said. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."

Apparently, Evans found it funny. On Monday, Lizzo shared some DMs from the movie star.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "My mother will be so happy lol. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."

Lizzo then told her followers she "secured the child support bag!!!!!"

She wrote: "OMG YALL—HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!"i

This all started back in April, when Lizzo sent Evans a direct message and woke up to tell her followers, "Don't drink and DM, kids..." she wrote alongside a TikTok message to him.

Evans replied, "No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji]," he replied, "god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]."

Evans also sent her a message for her birthday, writing, "Happy birthday!! Heard you're in Vegas celebrating, I'm jealous :) Have fun!"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday, but just a couple degrees warmer although we are still staying relatively cool for this time in August. The air quality is much better today with the haze starting to clear out of the area. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 60s and light winds. There is a slight chance for isolated showers tonight and tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area should stay dry. Dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and then start to climb into the 90s as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories