Sean Combs on life without Kim Porter and posting that throwback Jennifer Lopez photo

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Sean "Diddy" Combs believes he's been given a second chance.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the man who added "Love" to his name talked about a wide range of topics, including the loss of the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, in 2018 at the age of 47.

The hip-hop mogul has never married, and he and Porter were off and on for years. He describes her as the love of his life.

"It is clear that if any woman was going to tie the renowned playboy down, it would have been Porter," notes Vanity Fair writer Tressie McMillan Cottom.

Combs "had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim," he's quoted as saying. "'Cause I was like, man, you had it. I'm not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing -- I would have had more time.

"I look at my life as I got a second chance. I'm on my second mountain," he added, according to Vanity Fair.

Combs also touched on another former love: Jennifer Lopez, whom he dated from 1999 to 2001.

Asked about his May social media post of a throwback photo of himself with Lopez -- just as the world was learning she'd rekindled a relationship with actor Ben Affleck -- Combs said: "It wasn't no trolling involved, that's just my friend. And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."

