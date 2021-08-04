Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations up 13% from previous peak in July 2020

Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations up 13% from previous peak in July 2020

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are up 13% from Florida's previous peak on July 23, 2020, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

FHA said it expects 60% of hospitals in the state to face a "critical staffing shortage" in the next seven days.

There are currently 11,515 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the Sunshine State, according to a news release Tuesday. FHA reports 84% of all in patients beds and 86.5% of ICU beds are occupied.

Of those hospitalized with Covid-19, 21% are in the ICU and 13% are on ventilators, according to FHA.

"Current hospitalizations and the growth rate continue to be extremely troubling," Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, said in the statement. "But vaccines work! The fact that less than 3% of current hospitalizations arrived from nursing homes and long-term care facilities shows the state's focus on vaccinating and protecting Florida's seniors and most vulnerable has worked."

Data released by FHA Tuesday is from a survey of hospitals completed August 2 and represents 82% of Florida's acute care hospitals. Statewide data is taken from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

In the past week, one-third of all US Covid-19 cases reported were in just two states -- Florida and Texas -- according to White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.

The cases are mainly in areas where vaccination rates remain low, Zients said at a briefing Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday, but just a couple degrees warmer although we are still staying relatively cool for this time in August. The air quality is much better today with the haze starting to clear out of the area. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 60s and light winds. There is a slight chance for isolated showers tonight and tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area should stay dry. Dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and then start to climb into the 90s as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories