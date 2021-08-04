Clear
Rihanna is now officially a billionaire

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 12:51 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes.

The business magazine, which tracks and publishes data on the world's wealthiest individuals, on Wednesday reported the 33-year-old pop star's estimated net worth to be $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician and the second-richest woman in entertainment behind Oprah Winfrey.

It's been five years since the "bad gal" from Barbados dropped a new album — her 2016 instant classic "Anti" spent 63 weeks on the Billboard charts. Instead she's dedicated her time to building her business empire through her Fenty Beauty makeup line and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Forbes estimates Fenty Beauty alone is worth $2.8 billion. In 2018, the makeup brand, which is sold at Sephora stores, was generating more than $550 million in annual revenues, earning more than Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Jessica Alba's Honest Company, the magazine reported.

Historically, women's fashion and beauty brands have perpetuated Eurocentric and often unrealistic standards of beauty. One of the keys to Rihanna's success has been marketing products to women of all shapes, sizes and skin shades, according to Shannon Coyne, cofounder of Bluestock Advisors, a consumer products consultancy.

"She was one of the first brands that came out and said 'I want to speak to all of those different people,'" Coyne told Forbes. "A lot of women felt there were no lines out there that catered to their skin tone. It was light, medium, medium dark, dark. We all know that's not reality."

Forbes reported that Rihanna also owns 30% of Savage x Fenty, which raised $115 million in February after receiving a $1 billion valuation. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and rapper Jay Z are also principle investors in the lingerie brand.

A spokesperson for Rihanna declined to comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday, but just a couple degrees warmer although we are still staying relatively cool for this time in August. The air quality is much better today with the haze starting to clear out of the area. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 60s and light winds. There is a slight chance for isolated showers tonight and tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area should stay dry. Dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and then start to climb into the 90s as we head into the weekend.
