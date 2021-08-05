Clear
Robinhood's stock slides after massive two-day rise

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Robinhood shares fell as much as 15% in early trading Thursday following the previous day's stratospheric rise.

The selloff was sparked by a regulatory filing from the company saying that shareholders, including venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, will sell up to nearly 98 million shares over time.

It's been a roller coaster week for Robinhood since its initial public offering last Thursday, which priced at the low end of Robinhood's intended range and ended its first day of trade 8% lower. But this week Robinhood stock is suddenly garnering huge amounts of interest from retail investors — including WallStreetBets, the army of traders behind the GameStop surge earlier this year.

Shares had risen as much as 82% Wednesday, ultimately closing 50% higher, after gaining 24% on Tuesday.

And even with Thursday's drop, Robinhood shares have still gained more than 100% since last week.

"Robinhood engineered itself to be a meme stock from the get-go," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors. He pointed to how Robinhood took the unusual step of selling a large chunk of its shares to users and opened its road show up to the public.

"When that happens, we should absolutely expect eye-watering price moves on any given day, without any news," Gokhman said.

--CNN Business' Matt Egan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

