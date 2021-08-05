Clear
Kentucky sheriff's deputy shot, killed in ambush attack, police say

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A Jefferson County Sheriff's (JCSO) deputy has died after being shot early Thursday while working an off-duty detail, and investigators believe he was "targeted" and "ambushed," according to JCSO spokesman, Lt. Col. Carl Yates.

Deputy Brandon Shirley, 26, was working an off-duty security detail at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively, Kentucky, when he was shot inside his personal vehicle around 2:30 a.m. ET, Lt. Col. Yates told CNN on the phone.

Shirley was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, but "he did not survive the surgery," said Yates.

JCSO has turned the case over to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) to investigate, said Yates.

During an early morning briefing, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said they were looking into a couple of potential suspects, but are still in the early stages of the investigation.

According to CNN affiliate WLKY, Chief Shields called the homicide "sickening" and said Shirley "was targeted, and he was ambushed."

There is no suspect description at this time, said Yates.

Shirley had been with the department for two years and was not married, according to Yates.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a chance for pop-up isolated showers this afternoon, although these will likely be infrequent and short-lived. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the upper 60s and light winds. Mostly dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to start to climb into the 90s Friday, with the heat continuing into next week.
