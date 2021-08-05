Clear
Ellen Burstyn set to return to 'Law & Order'

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 4:11 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 4:11 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ellen Burstyn is set to guest star in the upcoming season of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" on NBC.

The actress will reprise her role as Bernadette Stabler, the widow of Joseph Stabler and mother of Detective Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.

Burstyn won an Emmy for the role in in 2009 for outstanding guest actress in a drama series, for an episode of "Law & Order: SVU" titled "Swing."

She is almost at EGOT status with previous Oscar, Emmy and Tony Awards wins.

Season 2 of "Organized Crime" premieres Sept. 23.

Burstyn's episode will air later this fall.

In July, CNN reported that Burstyn will star in the new trilogy continuing the story of "The Exorcist." She will reprise her role of Chris MacNeil, a mom whose daughter Regan, played by Linda Blair, begins exhibiting strange behavior.

Burstyn was nominated for an Oscar for the role.

The first film in the series is set to be released in October 2023.


