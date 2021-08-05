Clear
6 people are dead after a sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose and Mallika Kallingal, CNN

Six people are dead after a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska on Thursday, according to the US Coast Guard.

"An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka located the wreckage at 2:37 p.m. and lowered two rescue swimmers who reported no survivors," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

There were five passengers and one pilot aboard the aircraft, identified by officials as a floatplane, operated by the sightseeing company Southeast Aviation.

There was mist and light rain in the area at the time of the crash, according to the Coast Guard, with moderate winds and two-mile visibility.

Alaska State Troopers and the Coast Guard began their search after it went missing earlier Thursday, alerted to the area by an emergency position-indicating radio beacon which automatically provides its location in a distress call, Coast Guard Petty Officer Kip Wadlow told CNN.

The distress beacon had put the aircraft near Ketchikan in the vicinity of Misty Fjords National Monument, a popular tourist attraction often viewed from planes that can take off and land on water.

The five passengers were guests aboard a Holland America Line cruise ship, the company confirmed. The Nieuw Amsterdam is on a seven-day Alaska cruise that departed Seattle last Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a chance for pop-up isolated showers this afternoon, although these will likely be infrequent and short-lived. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the upper 60s and light winds. Mostly dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to start to climb into the 90s Friday, with the heat continuing into next week.
