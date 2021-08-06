Clear
Ethan Allen changes stock symbol from ETH to avoid confusion with ethereum

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors is changing its ticker symbol to prevent confusion with the cryptocurrency ethereum.

Beginning August 16, the company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ETD" and will no longer use "ETH."

Ethan Allen said using the letter "D" stands for design, which better reflects the company's focus. It also noted some traders were getting confused with the cryptocurrency.

"We also believe this change will better differentiate Ethan Allen news from ethereum news in search results, as ethereum is often abbreviated as ETH," said Ethan Allen CEO Farooq Kathwari.

Ethereum, or ether for short, is the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency after bitcoin. Ether's value has soared some 275% so far this year — even more than bitcoin — thanks to growing interest in non-fungible tokens and increased adoption of cryptos generally.

Ether is the currency of choice used to purchase non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, the digital assets that have become increasingly popular in the art and sports collectibles world.

Meanwhile, Ethan Allen's shares have jumped 20% this year because of strong sales.

The-CNN-Wire
Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
