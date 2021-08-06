Clear
Taylor Swift drops cryptic video for re-release of 'Red'

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift is hinting at the music and collaborators on the long-awaited re-release of "Red."

On Thursday, the singer shared a mysterious video of a vault, opening it to re-recorded tracks from her 2012 album.

In the 30-second video, scrambled words appear on the screen, which had fans guessing who will be making an appearance on the "Taylor's Version" re-release.

Swift captioned the video: "*presses post* *cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest."

One fan thought she cracked the code, tweeting, "THESE ARE ALL WORDS IN THE PUZZLE!!!! nothing, first, forever, ronan, about, message, winter, thing, every, chris, stapleton, sheeran, stone, think, bottle, better, nights, minute, phoebe, bridgers!!!!!!!"

Some fans speculated that the clues also hinted at Swift releasing never-before-heard songs. Others wrote out the letters to try to solve the words.

"Red" is set for re-release in November.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
