The Weeknd releases video for 'Take My Breath' single

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The Weeknd has released the video for his new single "Take My Breath."

The video features The Weeknd partying at a rave, where he meets a mysterious woman with an oxygen tank. She gives The Weeknd hits of oxygen before eventually choking him with her braid and dragging him along a floor. At the end, he is left alone on a dance floor gasping for air.

"Take my breath away / And make it last forever, babe / Do it now or never, babe / Take my breath away," The Weeknd sings in the video, directed by Cliqua.

The video was originally slated to debut in Imax theaters before screenings of "Suicide Squad," but was pulled due to strobe lighting possibly causing issues for those with light sensitivity.

"Take My Breath" was produced by Max Martin and Oscar Holter.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
