Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Arrest made in hit and run death of actress Lisa Barnes

Arrest made in hit and run death of actress Lisa Barnes

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

An arrest has been made in the hit and run incident that led to death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes in June.

The NYPD announced that Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested Thursday. Possible charges include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to police.

CNN has attempted to reach a defense attorney for Boyd.

Banes, who appeared in numerous television series and films died after suffering injuries sustained from being hit by a scooter on June 4.

She was 65.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," David Williams, her manager, said in a statement at the time. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 film "Cocktail" and played the Marybeth Elliott in the 2014 film "Gone Girl." Her TV appearances include roles in "Royal Pains," "Masters of Sex" and "Nashville."

She is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories