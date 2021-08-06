Clear
Five children were killed in a fire in East St. Louis, Illinois, fire chief says

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Five children between the ages of 2 and 9 were killed in a fire early Friday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at an apartment building at 29th and State streets shortly before 3 a.m. local time Friday, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.

Fire Chief Jason Blackmon confirmed five children died, telling CNN that firefighters were able to rescue three before they died of smoke inhalation. Two children died inside the structure, two in an ambulance, and one on the way to the hospital, Blackmon said.

Multiple families lived in the building, but KMOV reported that all of the children were from the same family.

"They are blameless in this. They're just kids. It's tough," Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan told the station.

The mother had left home to pick someone up, McClellan said. When she returned, she tried to enter the burning building several times to rescue the children.

No one else was hurt in the fire, KMOV reported. Fire officials said the cause remains under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire
Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
