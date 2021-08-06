Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michigan hospital ends relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his vaccine stance

Michigan hospital ends relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his vaccine stance

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Dave Alsup and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Holland Hospital in western Michigan said it is ending its relationship with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on Covid-19 vaccines.

The hospital announced the cancellation of its agreement with Cousins after he refused to say at a news conference whether he is vaccinated, calling it a "very private health decision."

"While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital's position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health," the hospital said in a statement. "For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now."

Cousins spoke to the media after being placed on the team's Covid-19 protocols when he was named a close contact of a teammate who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Collins said he was "at peace" with his choice.

Holland Hospital said it is "proud" of its association with Cousins, but "we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal," the statement said.

Last year, Cousins said he is taking a "survival of the fittest" approach to the pandemic.

"If I get it, I'm going to ride it out," Cousins said. "I'm going to let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories