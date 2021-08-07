Clear
Guns N' Roses release their first new song in 13 years

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Guns N' Roses fans are finally getting treated to new music after 13 years.

The legendary rockers released their new song "Absurd" this week, writing in a tweet early Friday morning, "New. Fn. Song." The tweet included a video of what appears to be a computer-generated Medusa with a snippet of the song.

It's the band's first studio release since their 2008 album "Chinese Democracy."

Rolling Stone reported "Absurd" is actually a reworked version of an earlier Guns N' Roses song, "Silkworms," that was never officially released.

The band debuted the song last Tuesday, the magazine reported, during their concert at Fenway Park in Boston, where lead singer Axl Rose told the audience, "Some of you might have heard this under another name."

Another video posted to the band's Twitter account Thursday afternoon shows the band performing the song live.

"That was fun," Rose said afterward, per Rolling Stone. "So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song."

The band are currently on a North American tour that ends in early October. A tour of Australia and New Zealand is scheduled for this fall and the band is set to head to Europe in the summer of 2022.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
