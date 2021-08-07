Clear
2 Chicago police officers are in critical condition after a shooting, authorities say

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday and brought to a local hospital, officials said.

The officers were listed in "serious/critical condition" following a shooting in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the 8th District, the Chicago police said in an update on their Major Incidents Notification website.

Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the officers were transported to the University of Chicago hospital.

No additional details were available. CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Temperatures continue to warm up as highs reached the 90s today with heat indices nearing 100°. Air quality is rather low right now with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups due to the wildfire smoke still in the air. Thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow, which may slightly cool us down. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week with heat indices reaching 110°.
