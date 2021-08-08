Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One killed, six injured in shooting at a Houston nightclub

One killed, six injured in shooting at a Houston nightclub

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Camille Furst, CNN

One person died and six others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at an after-hours bar in Houston, according to a statement on social media from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A fight broke out inside the club and "several individuals produced firearms and began firing," according to Gonzalez's statement.

The victim, identified as Derrick Johnson, was pronounced dead on scene, Gonzalez said. Five others were wounded, authorities said, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.

"It is unclear how the deceased and wounded individuals are related to the shooting and fight disturbance," Gonzalez said.

At this time, no one has been charged in this incident.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Temperatures continue to warm up as highs reached the 90s today with heat indices nearing 100°. Air quality is rather low right now with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups due to the wildfire smoke still in the air. Thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow, which may slightly cool us down. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week with heat indices reaching 110°.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories