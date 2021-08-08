Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trevor Moore, comedian and co-founder of The Whitest Kids U Know, dead at 41

Trevor Moore, comedian and co-founder of The Whitest Kids U Know, dead at 41

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos

Trevor Moore, comedian, actor, producer, and co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, has died at the age of 41.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Kara Welker, in a statement issued on behalf of Moore's family.

Moore died "in a tragic accident" on Friday evening, according to the statement.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," his wife Aimee Carlson said in the statement.

"This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving," Carlson said.

Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, co-founders of The Whitest Kids U Know, said they were heartbroken to learn of Moore's death.

"He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable," they said in the statement.

"Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them," Cregger and Brown said.

Moore was a co-creator and executive producer for Disney's "Just Roll With It." He also created and hosted "The Trevor Moore Show" on Comedy Central.

"Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly," Comedy Central tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Temperatures continue to warm up as highs reached the 90s today with heat indices nearing 100°. Air quality is rather low right now with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups due to the wildfire smoke still in the air. Thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow, which may slightly cool us down. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week with heat indices reaching 110°.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories