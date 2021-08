Juegos Olímpicos: lo que nos dejó Tokio 2020 (2021)

Temperatures continue to warm up as highs reached the 90s today with heat indices nearing 100°. Air quality is rather low right now with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups due to the wildfire smoke still in the air. Thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow, which may slightly cool us down. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week with heat indices reaching 110°.

Radar Temperatures Alerts