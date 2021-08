La principal asesora de Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, renuncia ante un posible juicio político del gobernador

Today the cloud cover cooled us down a few degrees, although Monday we will see much higher temperatures climbing into the upper 90s with heat indices reaching around 108°. A heat advisory is in effect for the area from 1pm until 9pm on Monday. Conditions will be quiet and calm tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the majority of the week, with additional heat advisories likely lasting through midweek. Rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could temporarily lower temperatures.

