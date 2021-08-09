Colorado Rockies says it's investigating after fan yells racial slur during a game

Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies is investigating after video captured what appeared to be a spectator hurling racial slurs during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins, the team announced in a statement.

Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, was batting in the ninth inning at Denver's Coors Field, when television broadcasts picked up audio that sounded like a spectator yelling the n-word at Brinson.

"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game. Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident," the Rockies said in a statement after the game.

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."

A Marlins spokesman told The Associated Press that "neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted."

"We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them."

Neither the Miami Marlins nor Major League Baseball have responded to CNN's requests for comment.

The Rockies beat the Marlins 13 to 8 in Sunday's game.

Tony Clark, the Executive Director of the MLB Players Association said in a statement, "It is a painful reality that progress continues to be elusive in a world where ignorance and bigotry, remain all too commonplace. While many are truly committed to respect and equality for all, the abhorrent racial animus displayed today highlights that there is still much work to be done. We have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field."

Paul Severino, play-by-play announcer for the Marlins on Bally Sports Florida, wrote on Twitter, "I'm absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today. The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it's still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon. Awful."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.