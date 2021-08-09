Clear
Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 with star-studded comedy event

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are gathering some of comedy's biggest names in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" was announced Monday as a one-night-only event to be held September 12 at Madison Square Garden.

Scheduled performers include Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience," Stewart and Davidson said in a joint statement. "It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."

The pair conceptualized the event and worked with James Dixon of Dixon Talent, Mike Berkowitz of WME, Tim Sarkes of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Geof Wills of Live Nation to organize it.

Attendees must provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination and identification matching the name on the documentation. No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed and will be collected prior to the show and returned after.

The early sale for tickets will begin via Live Nation and MSG starting Wednesday, August 11, at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, August 12, at 10 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

General tickets are on sale beginning Friday, August 13, at 12 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

