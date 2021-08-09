Clear
Reba McEntire warns fans after she and her boyfriend contracted breakthrough Covid-19

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Reba McEntire is telling people to continue to mask up and quarantine.

The country superstar and actress shared during a recent Tik Tok livestream that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, had contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated.

"I just want to say one thing. This has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," she said, towards the end of the livestream. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

McEntire went on to implore her followers to "stay safe, stay healthy" before adding, "It's not fun to get [Covid-19]."

"I did get it, Rex and I got it and it's not fun," she said. "You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

Their infections are called "breakthrough cases," which refer to those who have contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated and have become especially of concern as the Delta variant has caused an increase in infections.

Those who are vaccinated are protected from severe illness and death from Covid-19, according to medical experts. People are being urged to follow Covid protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing.

The-CNN-Wire
Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon. Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.
