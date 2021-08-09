Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Limp Bizkit cancels tour dates because of Covid-19 concerns

Limp Bizkit cancels tour dates because of Covid-19 concerns

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Limp Bizkit have canceled their remaining August tour dates due to concerns regarding Covid-19 cases.

Following their performance to a packed crowd at the Lollapalooza music festival, the band has decided that continuing with their "Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party" tour would not be in the best interests of the group or their fans.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled," Limp Bizkit said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded."

There were eight remaining concerts in the tour schedule.

The group's lead singer, Fred Durst, recently took to Instagram to deny rumors that guitarist Wes Borland had tested positive for Covid-19. "Let us be clear: 1. Wes Borland does not have Covid. 2. The system is seriously flawed," Durst wrote. "3. We don't care much about the BS... We care a lot about you... Dad vibes coming soon."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon. Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories