Harrison Ford spotted in rare appearance with wife Calista Flockhart

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Harrison Ford and his wife of ten years, actress Calista Flockhart, were photographed this past weekend during an outing in Croatia.

Pictures of the very private couple appeared in European newspapers amid reports that Ford is on hiatus from filming the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie following an injury.

In June, a spokesperson for Disney released the following statement to CNN: "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

Ford, 79, and Flockhart, 56, appeared to be taking in the sights.

Last year he shared his advice for how to have a long-lasting marriage with Parade magazine.

"Don't talk," Ford said. "Nod your head."

