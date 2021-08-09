Clear
Judge denies request for earlier court date to remove Britney Spears' father as conservator

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Britney Spears will have to wait longer for a ruling on her request to remove her father as conservator of her estate.

Judge Brenda Penny has denied a petition filed by Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart to move a September 29 hearing in the case to August 23 in an effort to remove Jamie Spears as soon as possible as the conservator of his daughter's estate, according to court documents obtained by CNN on Monday.

Judge Penny did not give a reason for her decision.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate," last week's petition filed by Rosengart stated. "Ms. Spears's emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern. Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears's continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears's best interests, health, and well-being, and that his prompt removal -- or, at the very least, his immediate suspension -- is 'critical' at this juncture."

Rosengart had previously filed a petition to remove the elder Spears from his role as co-conservator and replace him with Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California.

Speaking to the court last month, the singer said she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse" and called the arrangement "f***ing cruelty."

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon. Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.
