Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph School District Board votes in favor of mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

His dad, a police officer, died from Covid-19. Fellow officers escorted him to his first day of school

His dad, a police officer, died from Covid-19. Fellow officers escorted him to his first day of school

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

A young boy in Las Vegas had a surprise waiting for him as he headed out for the first day of fourth grade on Monday -- a police escort to honor his late father.

Over the summer break, Noah , 9, mourned the death of his father, Officer Jason Swanger of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Swanger, 41, he died from Covid-19 complications on June 24, according to the police department. He was a seven-year veteran of the force.

"He was known as a devoted father and husband who went the extra mile for people in need and dedicated himself to policing to make a difference in other people's lives," according to the department's press release on Swanger's death.

The department said it considers Swanger's death to have occurred in the line of duty.

As Noah was heading to school on Monday for the first day of fourth grade, he was met by a group of officers who drove him to elementary school.

Noah wore a white shirt along with a tie to signify he is the man of the house now, his mother, Christa Swanger, said in a video shared by the police department. He also had a police badge pinned to his backpack to honor his father.

"This is his connection to his dad on the police department so it means a lot of him that they are all here for him," Christa Swanger told CNN affiliate KNTV as she wiped away tears.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 98°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Atchison
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 106°
Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today and tomorrow temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon. Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories