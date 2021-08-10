Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph School District Board votes in favor of mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Myanmar says alleged plot against UN envoy was nothing to do with the country

Myanmar says alleged plot against UN envoy was nothing to do with the country

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: Story by Reuters

Myanmar's foreign ministry said on Monday that an alleged plot in New York against United Nations ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, an opponent of the ruling junta, had nothing to do with the country and was a US domestic case.

It was the military government's first statement since the arrest of two Myanmar citizens in connection with the alleged plot. It rejected comments made in condemnation by the US. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"The event is a domestic case in the United States. Judgment must be made in the United States according to US law. It has nothing to do with Myanmar," said the statement, read on state television MRTV.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for further reaction to the alleged plot.

Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand - who sells weapons to the Burmese military - to kill or injure Myanmar's UN ambassador, US. authorities said on Friday.

On Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield said the plot fitted a "disturbing pattern" of authoritarian leaders and their supporters seeking to persecute opponents around the world. She said the United States stood in solidarity with Kyaw Moe Tun and commended him for "remarkable courage and bravery".

"Myanmar strongly rejects the statement of US permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield," the foreign ministry said.

It added that Kyaw Moe Tun had been dismissed from his post as Myanmar's UN ambassador and currently faced an arrest warrant for treason because he had voiced support for an underground National Unity Government.

Despite the junta's protests, Kyaw Moe Tun has continued to serve at the United Nations, representing the elected civilian government which was overthrown by the military in February.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today and tomorrow temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon. Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories