'The Bachelorette' finale ends with an engagement for Katie Thurston

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Katie Thurston found a happy ending on the finale of "The Bachelorette."

After a fight with Greg Grippo and "The Bachelorette" threatening to quit the show, the season ended with an Thurston and Blake Moynes becoming engaged.

The two shared a fantasy suite date and said "I love you" to each other. Thurston sent the other remaining contestant, Justin Glaze, home.

Before Moynes popped the question on the finale, Thurston confronted Grippo during the "After the Final Rose" special.

"I never felt that you actually intended to probably ever get engaged in that journey together," Thurston told him.

When Grippo disputed that, Thurston continued: "That doesn't take away the anger that I had watching this back and seeing the way you treated me, using me to get the experience, the exposure, dare I say, the acting practice? At my expense."

But Thurston seems to have found her match.

"The night you told me you loved me changed my life forever," Thurston said to Moynes after he proposed. "You have made me the happiest woman alive, and in a world of change, I want to be your constant, I'll love you today, tomorrow, and forever, and I can't wait for our adventure to begin."

Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect today. Most of the day will be dry, but there are few chances for showers and storms. The first is a disturbance off to our west early this morning. This disturbance will continue to dissipate as it moves towards our area, but a few far western counties could see some light rain this morning.
