Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'I Am Legend' screenwriter reacts to vaccine conspiracy theories, pointing out the plot is fiction

'I Am Legend' screenwriter reacts to vaccine conspiracy theories, pointing out the plot is fiction

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

The post-apocalyptic thriller "I Am Legend" is bubbling up in conversation among the vaccine-hesitant crowd, prompting the film's screenwriter to emphasize that the plot is entirely fictional.

Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the screenplay for the 2007 film starring Will Smith, clarified that "I Am Legend" is pure fantasy after an unnamed source in a recent New York Times report said they feared vaccination because of the events of the film.

In that film, based on the 1954 novel of the same name, an attempt to engineer the measles virus into a cancer cure goes awry, infecting most of humanity and turning people into zombie-vampire hybrids. Vaccines do not factor into the plot.

Goldsman tweeted a succinct response to the misinformation inspired by the film: "Oh. My. God. It's a movie. I made that up. It's. Not. Real."

The film has been a vessel for anti-vaccine sentiment since the first Covid-19 vaccines were authorized in 2020. Reuters published a "fact check" of the film's plot in December of that year after social media users circulated claims that a "vaccine" had zombified the characters in the film.

To be clear, vaccines have never caused zombie-like reactions in recipients. Countless reports conducted in the last year show that vaccination against Covid-19 is the best defense against severe illness or death from the disease. A new analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a breakthrough case of Covid-19 that resulted in hospitalization or death. (The CDC did, though, use a fictional zombie apocalypse to teach disaster preparedness in 2011.)

Smith, whose virologist character spends much of the film fending off infected mutants and searching for a cure to the would-be cure, has not commented on the "I Am Legend" hubbub. But it seems those who base their fear of vaccines on the film have misunderstood its plot.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect today. Most of the day will be dry, but there are few chances for showers and storms. The first is a disturbance off to our west early this morning. This disturbance will continue to dissipate as it moves towards our area, but a few far western counties could see some light rain this morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories